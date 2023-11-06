Fort Lauderdale police arrest man wanted in September sexual assault

Fort Lauderdale police officers assigned to a fugitive unit arrested a man Friday who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment building in September.

Lamont Brandon Mayweather, 37, is being held in Broward County’s jail on no bond on two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, and a count each of burglary with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony violation of his probation.

Police say that on Sept. 15, around 7:30 p.m., he entered the victim’s apartment on Northeast 18th Avenue. While armed, he sexually assaulted the woman inside her bedroom and ran away.

Detectives were able to link him to the crime after his DNA matched evidence found at the scene, Fort Lauderdale police said in a press release.

Casey Liening, spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said detectives can’t release the specifics of the exact type of weapon they say Mayweather used during the attack other than it was “a blunt object, not a firearm.”

Mayweather has a long arrest history in Broward County including a charge of aggravated child abuse, to which he pleaded no contest in 2016, and a 2011 first-degree murder charge that prosecutors ended up dropping in 2015, according to Broward County court records.