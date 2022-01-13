Fort Lauderdale police sergeant charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud

A Fort Lauderdale police sergeant who is a 14-year veteran of the department has been charged with three counts of grand theft and one count of organized scheme to defraud, the department announced Thursday.

Sgt. James McDowell turned himself in at the Broward County Main Jail Thursday, the department said. The department says preliminary investigation shows McDowell double dipped, signing on for off-duty details while still on-duty with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“This resulted in several hundred fraudulently billed hours and the loss of thousands of dollars,” the department said.

McDowell is on administrative leave without pay until the criminal case reaches a conclusion.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

