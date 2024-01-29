Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves two men with ‘life-threatening injuries,’ police say

Detectives are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two men Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Around 7:10 a.m., officers rushed to the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street, east of Interstate 95, after receiving multiple calls about shots fired, finding two men with gunshot wounds, Fort Lauderdale police said in a statement.

Both were taken to North Broward Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were seen behind yellow tape by Band House, 801 NE 62nd St., after the shooting, a South Florida Sun Sentinel photo showed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers by dialing 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article will be updated as more information is available.