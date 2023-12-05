Fort Lauderdale SWAT team called for barricaded person
The person is said to have suffered from prior mental health issues.
The person is said to have suffered from prior mental health issues.
The study by Atticus, a workers compensation and disability benefits company headquartered in Los Angeles California, reveals that mental health issues make up 52% of all workplace injury cases, more than any other kind.
In The Know spoke to a mental health expert on whether the trendy "nothing showers" actually help with anxiety. The post What are ‘nothing showers’? Do they actually help with anxiety? appeared first on In The Know.
Renee Miller drills down into some players who could contribute for fantasy after injuries struck before the biggest games of the year.
For some people, the holiday blues make them feel extra-stressed, sad or anxious during Christmastime. Here's what to know.
Vercel today announced two new features for developers that aim to help them ship higher-quality code at scale. The first is conformance, which runs static analysis checks over a company's codebase to find issues. The second is 'code owners,' which makes it easier to figure out who is responsible for a given part of the codebase and also ensures that any changes are reviewed by the right people.
Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence further and wider in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. This morning, the social network announced that it's teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, a industry body to support "open innovation" and "open science" in AI. The Partnership on AI years ago promised to publish research using open source licenses and minutes from its meetings to, as the AI Alliance purportedly seeks to do, educate the public on pressing AI issues of the day.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. And the poses that are best represented are those closest to the original; if the person turns around, for instance, the model struggles to keep up.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
Having a better understanding of the four main attachment styles will help shed light on who you're most compatible with — and could lead to you finally finding the right person for you! The post These are the 4 attachment styles and how they impact your relationships appeared first on In The Know.
Allen Career Institute has acquired Doubtnut in a deal that values the young edtech at $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, a stunning reversal of fortune for the once fast-growing learning app. The two firms confirmed the deal on Monday, but declined to share financial terms of the acquisition. Seven-year-old Doubtnut, whose learning app helps students solve math and science problems by taking photos of them, raised more than $52 million prior to the acquisition and counted Peak XV Partners and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems among its backers.
The NHTSA said it had received hundreds more reports of an issue that could cause a temporary increase in the amount of steering effort required.
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.
Here are the health headlines you can put into practice this week.
Fresno State said assistant head coach Tim Skipper will serve as the team's interim coach.
Taylor Swift's longtime publicist issued a surprising rebuttal to a notorious rumor about the singer's private relationship with Joe Alwyn.
Tiger Woods returned to professional golf for the first time since April, and results were encouraging if not perfect.