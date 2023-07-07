Fort Lauderdale woman shot dead while riding in a convertible July 4, deputies say

Destiny Bucknor was riding in the passenger seat of a Slingshot convertible Tuesday night when someone shot and killed her, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say.

A man police have not named was driving the car west on Northwest Eighth Street approaching the 2900 block in unincorporated Broward when the gunman fired the fatal shot, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Friday.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her wounds, according to BSO.

BSO asks that anyone with information about the case to call Detective Steven Novak at 954-321-4325. Tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, the BSO statement says.