Fort Lawn Municipal Court Judge accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

A municipal court judge in Fort Lawn in Lancaster County is facing multiple charges for child sex crimes, South Carolina authorities told Channel 9 on Thursday.

According to a news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Johnny Ray Steele was arrested for one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

MORE: Former superior court judge sentenced for 2019 sex crime against a 14-year-old boy

A police report says Steele had sexually explicit images of a victim saved on his iPhone in August. Authorities noted that Steele had the same sexually explicit images deleted from his phone on July 20 after he was told they were inappropriate to have in his possession.

SLED says Steele was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center. Online jail records indicate that he was taken into custody on Wednesday and was released on bond the same day.

MORE: Florida judge arrested in undercover prostitution ring

The South Carolina Judicial Branch still listed Steele as a municipal court judge as of Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Steele faces up to two to 10 years in prison.

(WATCH BELOW: Man attacks Fort Lawn police chief through patrol car window)



