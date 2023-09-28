Fort Leavenworth military leader gets probation for beating wife, destroying evidence

A senior military leader at Fort Leavenworth, convicted of beating his wife unconscious and destroying evidence of the crime, dodged prison Wednesday after a Leavenworth County judge deemed probation was appropriate in his case.

Lt. Col. Greg A. Pasquantonio, 40, pleaded guilty in August to felony aggravated battery of his wife, who was hospitalized with severe injuries, including broken ribs, in December. He was also found guilty of hindering a felony prosecution, a charge to which he pleaded no contest.

Under state sentencing guidelines, the ranking Army official faced a presumption of prison time, with up to nearly three years for aggravated battery and nine months for interfering with law enforcement.

Instead, Leavenworth County District Judge Gerald R. Kuckelman ordered him to three years of probation. The judge also imposed a suspended sentence of 40 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, which could kick in if Pasquantonio violates terms set by the court.

On Dec. 1, police officers were dispatched to the lieutenant colonel’s home in Lansing for an emergency medical call. His wife was found unconscious and severely injured, and Pasquantonio was arrested.

Pasquantonio was released from jail the following day after Kuckelman reduced his bond over the objections of the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

After his release, Pasquantonio allegedly deleted videos from a home surveillance system despite a court order not to interfere in the case. That act was the basis for his second felony conviction of interference with law enforcement.

According to court records, Pasquantonio had confronted his wife with a theory that she was being unfaithful before the attack. He told Army doctors he had attempted suicide during a heated confrontation.

Weeks later, prosecutors alleged the lieutenant colonel beat her with his hands, fists and feet after losing his temper. She was hospitalized after the attack.

In a motion filed with the court ahead of sentencing, defense attorney Aimee Bateman noted a presentence investigation showed he had no criminal history and determined a low risk to reoffend.

She also said Pasquantonio had suffered from and was receiving care for his mental health conditions, which were attributed in part to combat service deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, unsuccessfully argued that Pasquantonio should be sentenced to prison. Presented as testimony during his sentencing hearing was a victim impact statement prepared by his wife.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson discussed the case during an appearance Wednesday on the Dana & Parks Show, a talk radio program hosted by Dana Wright and Scott Parks on 98.1 KMBZ.

During the interview, Thompson acknowledged cases of domestic violence are difficult ones to prosecute for a number of reasons, including reluctance of victims to step forward.

While the result was not the one prosecutors sought, Thompson said he respects the judge’s decision. Thompson said his office has been in communication with the military, saying they could still pursue a court martial for Pasquantonio.

“I can’t speak for what they’re going to do. But there’s no double jeopardy — they have a right to do a court martial. They have a right to review and pursue charges on their end as well,” he said.