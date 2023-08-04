Fort Leavenworth senior leader convicted of beating wife unconscious, destroying evidence

A senior leader at the U.S. Army’s Fort Leavenworth admitted Thursday to beating his wife and accepted a conviction of evidence tampering, according to county prosecutors.

Lt. Col. Greg A. Pasquantonio, of Lansing, was arrested in December after police responded to a medical call for his wife. Responding officers found her unconscious and severely injured.

Prosecutors said Pasquantonio struck her with his “fists, hands, and feet,” causing great bodily harm, a severity 4 felony under Kansas law.

A judge ordered Pasquantonio’s bond reduced by half despite objections from prosecutors. While free the following day, Pasquantonio allegedly deleted at-home surveillance video that prosecutors wanted as evidence.

Pasquantonio pleaded no contest to the separate charge of interference with law enforcement by destroying evidence, also a felony. A no-contest plea accepts a conviction without the admission of guilt.

In a statement Thursday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson pointed to statistical information of one in five women experiencing domestic violence in their lifetime. He called the situation “tragic,” saying people should expect to feel safe at home with family.

Pasquantonio is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.