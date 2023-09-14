Fort Lee boy, 7, who died fell from upper-floor window

A 7-year-old boy who died in Fort Lee on Wednesday fell from an upper-floor window, officials said.

At about 5:29 p.m., the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a 911 call on a report that a 7-year-old boy had fallen from the window on Anderson Avenue, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said. The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Prosecutor's Office said no criminal activity was involved.

The Prosecutor's Office and the Fort Lee Police Department investigated.

"Prosecutor Musella, Chief Love, and Chief Hintze share their deepest condolences with the boy’s family and friends as well as the Fort Lee community," a statement on Thursday read.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said the community is in mourning and will provide any support it can.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fort Lee NJ boy, 7, who died fell from upper-floor window