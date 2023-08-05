Fort Lee man surrenders, charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing incident

Fort Lee police responded to a 2:47 a.m. call Saturday about an alleged stabbing at a home on Gerome Avenue to find a 35-year-old man who needed “urgent medical attention,” police said in an email.

The victim “suffered a stab wound to his abdomen” and was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition, said Deputy Chief Edward M. Young.

Freddy Pina, 37, turned himself in at the Fort Lee Police Department shortly afterwards. The Fort Lee resident was taken to the hospital for an injured hand before being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

Pina will be transferred to the Bergen County Sheriff's Department after processing, authorities said.

Police Chief Matthew Hintze took the incident as an opportunity to remind people “to remain vigilant, always be aware of your surroundings and always report any suspicious type behavior or activity immediately to law enforcement.”

Police declined to answer further questions citing the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fort Lee resident charged with attempted murder in alleged stabbing