Fort Leonard Wood soldier indicted for killing child at home daycare

A federal grand jury indicted an Army staff sergeant on June 30 for the murder of a child at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri in November 2019.

Prosecutors allege that 40-year-old Kevin Long beat a two-year-old child to death as “part of a pattern and practice of assault” against the toddler. The two-count indictment also charges Long with making a false statement.

The child attended a daycare Long’s wife operated from their home on the base, according to court documents. It is unclear how many children were under their care, when the unofficial caretaking operation began, or if base leadership was aware of it.

Fort Leonard Wood’s three “Child Development Center(s)” offer childcare services to the kids of base personnel aged between 6 weeks and five years old. Army policy requires anyone providing regular childcare for more than 10 hours a week to register as a “Family Child Care” provider with the branch’s Child and Youth Services division, according to the Army’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program website. Offering “unauthorized” care can lead to a revocation of on-base housing privileges.

Public affairs personnel at Fort Leonard Wood and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division contacted by Military Times were unable to provide details about the legality and scope of the Long family childcare enterprise. Long’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Long “did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement,” when he told investigators that “he was unaware of United States Army regulations that restricted the operation of a daycare at Fort Leonard Wood. The statement and representation was false because, as Kevin Long then and there knew, United States Army regulations restricted the operation of daycares at Fort Leonard Wood.”

Fort Leonard Wood, a sprawling 63,000-acre facility nestled in the Missouri Ozarks, trains almost 80,000 Army servicemembers and civilians annually, according to the base’s website. Reliable up-to-date data detailing the number of families living on the installation is not publicly available.

The staff sergeant will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on July 6.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:57 a.m. EST to clarify that prosecutors accused Kevin Long of making a false statement about being aware of Army regulations that restrict the operation of on-base home daycares.