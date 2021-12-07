Fort Leonard Wood soldier killed, two others arrested in robbery

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — One soldier was shot and killed and two others were charged with second-degree murder after they allegedly robbed two homes shortly after one of the suspects was married, Missouri authorities said.

Ethan Williams, 23, died of a gunshot wound in Lebanon Friday night, Lebanon police said.

Blake R. Paulson and Zackary Gillis were charged with second-degree murder, burglary and stealing and were being held Monday on no bond in the LaClede County jail.

The three men were stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Lebanon, Missouri on Dec. 3 involving three Soldiers who are stationed at Fort Leonard Wood,” Fort Leonard Wood officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and those affected during this difficult time. We will continue to work closely with the Lebanon Police Department as the investigation continues.”

A probable cause statement said shortly after Paulson was marred Friday, the three men decided to rob two homes, KOLR-TV reported.

The men, who were armed, allegedly broke into a trailer where no one was home and reportedly took a gaming console. They went to a second home, where they took marijuana and money, according to the statement.

A 16-year-old boy at the home shot at the suspects and Williams was hit. The juvenile was being held Monday at a juvenile center on charges not related to the shooting, police said.

Gillis and Paulson then left Williams body front of Williams’ home, KOLR-TV reported.

Paulson and Gillis later turned themselves in to their sergeant at the base and were later interviewed by an Army CID special agent.

Online court records do not name attorneys for either suspect.