Fort Liberty: These Fayetteville-area spots are off-limits to soldiers

Fort Liberty officials updated the post's list of off-limits establishments in August.

The list is based on recommendations by Fort Liberty's Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board which evaluates places deemed to adversely affect the health, safety, welfare, morale, and discipline of soldiers.

The board considers alleged illegal activity — including prostitution, drug and alcohol abuse, unfair commercial or consumer practices and other undesirable conditions deemed unsafe.

"Armed Forces personnel observed in off-limits establishments are in violation of a lawful order and are subject to apprehension and prosecution for violation of UCMJ," the announcement states.

These locations are off limits to Fort Liberty soldiers

The following commercial and recreational properties are off-limits to members of the Armed Forces:

• McCormick Farm private property, N.C. 210 on McCormick Bridge Road, Spring Lake. The swimming area located on private property is approximately 150 yards east of N.C. 210 and is off-limits at the request of the owner due to trespassing and littering.

• All unlicensed tattoo shops because of concerns about poor business practices and community welfare.

• 365 Fast Mart Gas Station, 5001 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, because of allegations of “high crime, illegal drugs, prostitution, black marketing and gang activity.”

• Peaches Adult Boutique & Arcade, 115-B Swain St., Fayetteville, because of prostitution allegations.

• The Vault Night Club and Lounge, 2527 Gillespie St., Fayetteville, because of allegations of “high crime, alcohol beverage control violations and gang activity.”

• Papa Doc's bar, 6238-B Yadkin Road, Fayetteville, because of gang activity concerns.

• Supreme Smoke, 4935 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, because of allegations of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

• Airborne Hookah Lounge, 5007 Raeford Road, because of concerns about “drugs and illegal crime,” the list stated.

• Promoted party events hosted by Raheem Davis, also known as "DJ TeddiPetti,” on allegations of “high crime, illegal drugs and alcohol control violations.”

• Promoted party events hosted by Donovan McGeachy, also known as "DJ DonDon,” on allegations of “high crime, illegal drugs and alcohol control violations.”

• Sparky's Sports Bar, 740 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, on allegations of crimes, illegal drugs and Alcohol Beverage Control violations.

• The Mansion Cabaret, 1200 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, on allegations of crimes, illegal drugs, gang activity and Alcohol Beverage Control violations.

• Phat Daddy's Bar and Grill, 3406 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, on allegations of crimes, illegal drugs, gang activity and Alcohol Beverage Control violations.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: List of places off-limits to Fort Liberty soldiers