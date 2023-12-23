Fort Liberty removes last Confederate commemoration on post

FORT LIBERTY — Fort Liberty completed its redesignation this month by renaming its final road and building named after a Confederate.

In December 2020, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision mandating military installations named after Confederates to be renamed.

Fort Liberty, which was named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, was renamed in June, and roads and other buildings on post named after Confederates have been renamed throughout the year.

Retired Gen. Peter Schoomaker, third from left, poses with friends and fellow veterans following the Dec. 15, 2023, ceremony to rename McKellars Road to Schoomaker Road on Fort Liberty.

Lodge and road renamed

McKellar Lodge and road, previously named after Confederate Capt. John McKellar, were renamed after two Special Forces soldiers, during a Dec. 15 ceremony.

The road is now named after retired Gen. Peter Schoomaker, while the lodge is renamed after retired Col. Charles Beckwith.

Schoomaker's and Beckwith’s names received the most support among a group of more than 20 others who served during all eras, said Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty.

“And if you look at their careers, you know exactly why,” Donahue said during the ceremony.

Both Schoomaker and Beckwith have historical ties to multiple units on the installation and took part in Operation Eagle Claw, the mission to rescue American hostages in Iran in 1980, a Fort Liberty news release stated.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. and Green Beret Ronnie McCain, who participated in the review committee for Fort Liberty’s redesignation, said that although some local veterans had initial pushback about the renaming, most have become supportive after seeing individuals with ties to the installation like Schoomaker and Beckwith being recognized.

“Gen. Schoomaker and Col. Beckwith represent what the community is all about — patriotism and service,” McCain said.

McKellar’s Lodge was renamed to Beckwith Lodge in a ceremony Dec. 15. Beckwith’s family attended the ceremony on his behalf. His daughter Connie Howe said although Beckwith was very humble, her father, who died in 1994, would be pleased that the lodge bears his name.

Beckwith Lodge

According to Beckwith’s biography, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers while playing football for the University of Georgia, but turned down the offer to serve in the Army, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1952.

In 1958, Beckwith volunteered for Special Forces and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group at then-Fort Bragg.

He deployed to Laos in 1960 for two years during Operation Hotfoot and was sent as an exchange officer to the British 22nd Special Air Service in 1962, conducting counterinsurgency operations in Malaya with the British unit.

According to his biography, his service with the British unit forged his concept for an American Special Air service unit.

In 1965, Beckwith volunteered to return to Vietnam, where he commanded a “high-priority Special Forces unit” with the code name Project Delta, his biography states.

While leading B-52 aircraft in the rescue of the besieged Special Forces camp at Plei Me, Beckwith was wounded in 1966.

He returned to Vietnam in 1968 to command the 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division for nine months during several combat missions.

After commanding a control team with the Joint Casualty Resolution Center in Thailand from 1973 to 1974, he became commandant for the U.S. Army Special Warfare School in 1975.

He helped create the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, which founded in November 1977 as a counterterrorist unit and had its first mission to Iran to rescue 54 American hostages.

Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, 18th Airborne Corps commander, provides remarks during the redesignation ceremony of Schoomaker Road and Beckwith Lodge.

Beckwith’s recommendations to Congress after the failed mission to Iran helped create the Joint Special Operations Command, according to his biography.

Beckwith retired in 1981 and formed a consulting agency based in Austin, Texas, and died from natural causes June 13, 1994.

Beckwith’s daughter, former Army Reserve Maj. Connie Howe, attended the redesignation ceremony on the family’s behalf.

“Knowing that McKellar’s Lodge started off as a log cabin where back in the 1920s officers would come and rest their horses and take a break would have appealed to my dad,” Howe said.

She referenced a nearby pond being the location where then-Brig. Gen. William Yarborough met with former President John F. Kennedy in 1961 and persuaded Kennedy to allow the green beret to be the official headgear for Special Forces.

“So a lot went on here and of course all of the families that have come through McKellar’s Lodge, my father, he fished out on that pond. This couldn’t have been a better choice,” Howe said.

Schoomaker Road

According to the news release, Schoomaker served under Beckwith’s command in 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha and later took command of the unit.

Schoomaker started his career as an armored officer and served at installations throughout the U.S. and Germany, before becoming commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, Donahue said.

“If you look at everything he had to develop, the standards, the discipline, everything that has become that organization — he's the person that represents that,” Donahue said.

After his 2000 retirement, Schoomaker became chief of staff of the Army in 2003 and retired in 2007 with more than 35 years of service.

“What he did to make sure our Army could go and sustain two campaigns in two different countries — absolutely amazing,” Donahue said. “If there’s any question (about) his peers and subordinates nominating him to have this naming — that's the why.”

These 9 Fort Bragg roads will be renamed

PHOTOS: 3rd Special Forces Group commemorates renaming Randolph Street to R. Miller Street

During the ceremony, Schoomarker said he considers it an honor to have the road renamed after him.

“But I want you to know this will always be the road to Range 19 out here and was traveled by some extraordinary people every day that served faithfully and honorably,” he said.

With Fort Liberty’s redesignation completed, garrison commander Col. John Wilcox said honoring Schoomaker and Beckwith is a capstone and a reminder of soldiers' service to the nation throughout history.

“For anyone who knows anything about the (special operation forces) community, these two are synonymous with what special operations represents, honoring the best of the community,” Wilcox said in the news release. “Some names have changed, but there is no change in the focus and dedication of our soldiers.”

