Fort Liberty soldier arrested in deadly April hookah lounge shootout

A Fort Liberty soldier was arrested on a murder charge Monday in a fatal shootout at a Fayetteville hookah lounge in April, police said Tuesday.

Sgt. Rolondo Martice Boone, 28, was arrested at his home in Hope Mills at 7:42 a.m. on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 2 killing of Anthony Bradshaw, 30. Bradshaw was among several people shot, including Boone, at the EV Lounge, 5044 Yadkin Road, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

According to a probable cause affidavit supporting Boone's arrest, on the night of the killing, Boone and Bradshaw were members of opposing groups that got into a dispute inside the club about 11 p.m. The record states that Boone's friend was thrown out of the lounge by security, then ran back inside with a gun and pointed it at Bradshaw.

A man was killed and four other people were injured during a shooting at the EV Lounge on Yadkin Road on Sunday, April 2, 2023, the Fayetteville Police Department reported.

More: Five shot — one fatally — Sunday night at hookah lounge on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville

A scuffle erupted and during the fight, Boone's friend shot a member of the lounge staff, before he was jumped by several men, the report said. The affidavit states that Boone then walked to his vehicle, and as the fighting groups were exiting, Boone allegedly returned to the doorway and shot Bradshaw. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured Boone firing the weapon and then running away to his vehicle in the parking lot. It was during that time, that Boone was shot by someone else, the record states. A portion of the aftermath of the shooting inside the lounge was captured on cellphone video and shared on social media.

In all, five people were shot, police said. Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, shell casings found in the parking lot were linked to a firearm bought in Virginia by a person close to Boone.

According to Maj. Russell M. Gordon, spokesman for the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Boone is a unit supply specialist assigned to the 3rd Group, First Special Forces Command. He is originally from Harlem Heights in Houston, Texas and joined the Army in September 2019, arriving at then-Fort Bragg in March 2019, Gordon said.

Boone is being held at the Cumberland County jail without bail, according to the jail record.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fort Liberty soldier jailed in deadly shootout at Fayetteville hookah lounge