Fort Liberty soldier charged with 52 counts of taking indecent liberties with children

A Fort Liberty soldier surrendered to police Wednesday on allegations he engaged in sex acts in front of children, officials said.

Pfc. Andrew Mikhail Zobel, 22, is charged with 52 counts of indecent liberties involving two children on two days in September, records show.

The parent of the victims allegedly caught Zobel on home security footage "engaged in repeated acts of self-gratification" while the children were nearby in the same room, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department. The offenses allegedly happened while Zobel was babysitting for a friend on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, the release said. Court records indicate there were two children.

Zobel was booked into the Cumberland County jail and was released on $185,000 bail the same day.

Anyone with information concerning cases of child sexual assault should contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Youth Services Unit at 910-433-1851 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

