Fort Liberty soldier faces 34 charges of sex crimes against minors in Hoke County

Bail is set at $5 million for a Fort Liberty soldier accused of 34 counts of sex crimes against children, according to Hoke County court records.

Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Michael Lima, 34, of the 200 block of B and B Loop in Raeford, was arrested on the charges Oct. 10.

He is a civil affairs team sergeant assigned to the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, a 1st Special Forces Command spokesman said.

He is charged with the following felonies:

• 11 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

• Six counts of statutory offense with a child younger than 15.

• Four counts of crime against nature.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

• One count of a forcible sex offense.

• One count of dissemination of obscenity.

Lima also faces four counts of misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to minors/exhibiting harmful performances to minors and seven counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

A Fort Liberty soldier was charged Oct. 10 with 34 alleged sex crimes against children.

What court records say

Court records allege that on June 9, Lima engaged in sexual acts at his home with at least two juvenile females and one juvenile male.

The court records state that Lima allegedly provided one of the children with pornography and allowed the minors to “view a live performance.”

The arrest warrant further alleges that Lima performed a sexual act on at least one girl and directed and forced two girls and a boy to sexually touch each other.

Officials are aware of Lima’s arrest, said Maj. Russell Gordon, a spokesman for the 1st Special Forces Command.

“We are deeply disturbed by the allegations and take them seriously while reiterating that such behavior does not reflect the values of Army special operations or the thousands of people who serve daily with distinction,” Gordon said.

In a motion seeking to reduce Lima’s bail, his attorneys said he’s been a resident of Hoke County for six years and has no prior criminal history.

Attorneys said Lima “has the support of his wife, family and friends,” and “has fully cooperated with law enforcement in days and weeks leading to charges.”

“Mr. Lima is not a risk of flight or to the community,” attorneys said.

Lima remained in the Hoke County jail Friday with bail set at $5 million, a jail official said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: $5M bail set for Liberty soldier facing 34 child sex crime charges