Fort Madison correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate

FORT MADISON — A correctional officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary on Friday evening, the latest such episode at the prison in recent years.

The incident happened after an inmate approached the officer at his post and began assaulting the officer a short time later, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Nearby staff were alerted and able to restrain the inmate.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and, after evaluation, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for examination and observation.

The Department of Corrections is monitoring the officer's recovery, according to the release.

Officials with Iowa State Penitentiary told The Hawk Eye on Monday they could not provide an update on the officer.

The inmate involved in the incident was not injured.

The facility was placed on modified restricted movement until further notice.

The department is continuing to collect and confirm details of the assault and the incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

Friday's was the latest in a string of inmate assaults in Fort Madison and elsewhere in Iowa within the past two years.

In December, a correctional officer at the prison was cut with a sharp object while trying to remove an uncooperative inmate from his cell. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital, but later released and returned to duty.

In May, another correctional officer suffered a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate as they were escorting a different prisoner to their cell. Officials with the Iowa DOC confirmed that the prisoner struck the officer in the face with a closed fist before other nearby officers were able to intervene. That officer was also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

In December 2020, a staff doctor was assaulted by an inmate at the prison's clinic during a routine appointment after the doctor entered the exam room. Nearby staff were also able to intervene in that incident and the doctor was taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Story continues

Also in December 2020, three correctional officers were assaulted as they were trying to escort an inmate to the infirmary for medical attention. The inmate unexpectedly began striking the officers with closed fists. The inmate was eventually restrained after another officer was called to the scene and used pepper spray to help officers gain control of the inmate.

In March 2021, nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, and correctional officer Robert McFarland, 46, died as a result of injuries they received during an attempted prison escape by two inmates at Anamosa State Penitentiary. A fellow inmate, McKinley Roby, was also assaulted and received severe head injuries during the incident. A second nurse was briefly held against her will before being released unharmed.

Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39, were both initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with what authorities called a botched escape attempt.

In August, Woodard pleaded guilty to the charges, receiving a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole. In exchange for his guilty plea, Woodard was transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence in his home state.

In September, Dutcher also pleaded guilty to the charges.

Last month, a state-funded report found that the Iowa Department of Corrections is still in need of more staff, has been unable to fill open positions and has yet to address problems handling prisoner movement.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Fort Madison correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate