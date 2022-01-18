Fort Madison police say gunfire that hit a home Monday night was intended as a threat, not a random act

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison police are investigating a house hit by gunfire Monday night and believe the shooting was intended as a threat to the resident.

At 8:38 p.m., a 911 call from an occupant inside a home on the 2800 block of Avenue K who told the operator that shots had been fired into his house.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Investigators discovered damage to a second story window and recovered four shell casings from a nearby roadway.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and were able to retrieve additional video evidence of the incident.

Police believe the incident was intended as a threat directed toward a residence who was not home at the time of the shooting and not a random act.

Officers are following up on investigative leads.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Fort Madison police say home hit by gunfire was targeted as a threat