Fort McCoy man sentenced to 80-year prison term for child sex offenses

A Fort McCoy man has been sentenced to serve an 80-year prison term for producing child abuse material and receiving sex abuse material. Here is what we know:

Sentencing was on March 16

Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Antoon II on March 16. A federal jury found Oglesby guilty on Oct. 14, according to government officials. Oglesby, 53, was charged in a superseding indictment on Sept. 13.

Here's what Oglesby was accused of doing

Federal officials said evidence and testimony presented during Oglesby's trial revealed he impersonated a federal agent and used that false authority "to coerce underaged female victims to produce and send him child sex abuse material over the internet."

Oglesby threatened the victims they would be arrested, institutionalized or killed if they did not obey him.

Here is how the case unfolded

Authorities said FBI agents searched Oglesby's residence in late September 2021 and found an underage female runaway. His cellphone was examined, and federal officials said they saw multiple social media applications that had his name and the false identity used by him.

The agents also recovered 473 pages of electronic communications between Oglesby and one of his victims, officials said.

This prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Marion County Sheriff's Office, investigated the case. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a initiative launched throughout the nation in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

David Mengers

Which attorneys handled the case?

Assistant United States Attorneys William S. Hamilton and Hannah J. Nowalk prosecuted the case, while Oglesby was defended by local lawyer David Mengers.

