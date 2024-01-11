Fort Mill family still cleaning up after Tuesday’s severe storm

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The flooding on Tuesday caught a lot of neighbors by surprise. York County had several areas of excessive flooding, and some places in Fort Mill still have huge puddles.

One family’s home suffered extensive damage during the storm, costing them thousands of dollars in repairs.

Man died saving fiancé, unborn child from Claremont tornado, family says

“It happened pretty quick. I first checked it and sent a video to everybody in the family just showing a little bit of water on the floor outside underneath the deck. And then within 10 minutes, it was two or three inches. And by the time I was able to get around the house, get downstairs, it was just shy of my knee,” said Ken Vining.

Tuesday’s storm left the Vining backyard in shambles. Kristin Vining posted the damage on TikTok. It’s been viewed more than a million times.

“This is our backyard coming off our hill, four different spots coming off the left side of our home, and yes every last bit of this water eventually made its way down to our basement,” Kristin said in the video.

Their basement collected about an inch and a half of water. The owners say it was there for about three hours before United Water Restoration Group came to the rescue.

“Water rose to about that level right there. Here we are cleaning up all of the towels. We were rushing to get everything at the doors,” she said.

The couple says this is something they prepared for while building the home about 18 months ago.

Ken Vining says builders discovered a natural spring on the back side of the pool. They took precautions to divert the water around the home to this culvert out front. But Tuesday’s downpour took them by surprise.

“We’ve seen it all over our area where people who say there’s never water there, there hasn’t been water there in 20 years. There’s there was a lake there yesterday. The neighbors behind us have lived there for 20 years. And she said she’s never seen her backyard look the way that it looked yesterday. So truly, I think an act of god and despite having the best preparation in place, sometimes things just aren’t enough,” Kristin said.

They expect to shell out thousands of dollars in repairs.

“I think we’re pretty blessed and lucky in that having concrete floors, having rubber floors in the fitness area has been sort of a saving grace in terms of having to replace stuff. But baseboards, shoe mold. Thankfully, all of our furniture was very quickly brought up onto Styrofoam cubes,” Kristin said.

“Our biggest project is going to be getting this backyard back in order,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.