The Fort Mill Hardee’s and dozens of homes highlight new SC million-dollar sales

The long-time Hardee’s restaurant site just off Main Street in Fort Mill has a new owner. So do dozens of new home properties across two counties.

County land records in the Rock Hill region show more than 20 property sales in November at $1 million or more. They are almost exclusively new homes or property to build new homes. The big exception is the long-time restaurant site in Fort Mill.

York County land records show Charlotte-based 561 Lowcountry LLC bought the property at Tom Hall and Springs streets on Nov. 2 for just more than $1 million. Hardees Restaurants LLC sold the site. It includes a parking lot and the almost 2,900-square-foot restaurant built in 1978.

In April, the downtown Hardee’s in Fort Mill abruptly closed on a Monday evening. That closing ended decades of breakfast and other meal service at what for some became a morning gathering spot. Hardee’s served meals in Fort Mill before any of the nearby Main Street eateries did, and before most any other restaurants in town.

Land records show the property is about three-quarters of an acre, with a market value of more than $990,000 prior to the recent sale.

The Hardee’s near Main Street in Fort Mill will close.

Million dollar land sales in York and Lancaster counties

According to land records, here are the other large sales in November:

▪ Lennar Carolinas sold more than 1,300 acres in Lancaster County to an Arizona company affiliated with KL Servicers. The Nov. 14 sale for more than $11 million includes properties between U.S. 521, or Charlotte Highway, and Old Hickory Road. The land is part of the Roselyn subdivision, approved in 2019 by Lancaster County for more than 1,800 homes.

▪ Three Griffin Road properties in Lancaster County sold Nov. 20 for almost $7.2 million. They combine for almost 90 acres. Pulte Home Co. out of Charlotte bought the panhandle sites east of Van Wyck Road, just north of the Tree Tops subdivision.

▪ Almost 600 acres at 8275 Van Wyck Road in Lancaster County sold Nov. 21 for $5.5 million. New York City-based Open Space Institute Land Trust bought the site. The organization is a conservation group that preserves rural properties.

▪ More than 60 homes in the Abrial Ridge subdivision in York are listed as part of a $5.2 million transaction on Nov. 9, but it’s a corrective deed rather than a sale. A corrective deed is an explanation or correction of a prior transaction. The listing involves new homes almost entirely on Redstone Drive. Builder D.R. Horton sold the new homes in recent months to individual or family buyers.

▪ Almost 3 acres on Meadow Drive in Lancaster sold Nov. 9 for almost $2.1 million. Enzo Real Estate acquired the property and sold it to SC Steady Cashflow out of Charlotte the same day. The site includes apartments.

▪ Louisiana-based TIL Holdings of Texas bought almost 3 acres in Indian Land Nov. 28 for almost $1.7 million. The property has a home built in 1950 but it’s zoned mixed-use in a commercial area on Fort Mill Highway, beside the Capital Club apartments entrance.

▪ Almost 20 acres at 2657 Long Meadow Road in Rock Hill sold Nov. 9 for $1.6 million. Illinois-based Poettker Southeast bought the site from Brico. Poettker and the city previously announced plans for a regional headquarters for the construction company with a 25,000-square-foot building and almost $15 million of investment. The project would add more than 50 jobs.

▪ More than 70 acres of vacant residential property in Clover sold Nov. 8 for $1.3 million. The unaddressed site on Beamguard Road is just south of Faulkner Road. Clover-based Travis Boyd Construction bought the land from Crossland Farm.

▪ More than 4 acres at 1568 Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill sold Nov. 15 for almost $1.2 million. Ashworth Development Co. out of Fort Mill bought the site from trustees of Tega Cay Baptist Church. The property across from Carowood Drive has been used as a community garden and is adjacent to church property used for Christmas tree sales, youth sports and other community activities.

▪ York and Lancaster counties had 13 home sales last month in the $1 million to $1.5 million range. Nine of them are in the Fort Mill area. Rock Hill, York and Lake Wylie had the others. Use the following map to see where all those high-dollar home sales happened.