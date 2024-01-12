Fort Mill police arrest Chick-fil-A franchisee on juvenile sex crime charge

The franchisee of a Chick-fil-A store in Lancaster, South Carolina, will step away from the business after he was charged this week with a sex crime in nearby Fort Mill, according to a statement from the company and police records obtained by The Herald.

Lafe Hunter Thompson, 56, of Lancaster, was arrested Wednesday by the Fort Mill Police Department on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, an incident report and arrest warrant show.

The charge is a felony under South Carolina law.

Chick-fil-A issued a statement Friday to The Herald after it sought information about the store and incident.

“Hunter Thompson is the independent franchise owner of the Chick-fil-A branded restaurant in Lancaster, SC,” the statement said. “Chick-fil-A and Hunter Thompson have agreed that, until these charges are resolved, Thompson will step away from his restaurant business.

Thompson allegedly met this week with a juvenile in Fort Mill, where the crime took place, according to police documents and Capt. Steven Bivins, Fort Mill police spokesman. Police investigated and charged Thompson, records show.

Thompson is charged in the case but has not been convicted of any crime. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Lancaster Chick-fil-A store website lists Hunter Thompson as the restaurant operator. The S.C. Secretary of State Web site lists Lafe Hunter Thompson as the registered agent of a business that is the same address as the Lancaster restaurant.

Thompson’s Linkedin profile says he’s owned and operated the Lancaster Chick-fil-a since 2004. He’s also served on the board of directors for the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, according to his Linkedin profile.