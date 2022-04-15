Fort Mill police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

Fort Mill Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit are searching for a missing Fort Mill man.

William Eddie Weldon, 79, walked away from his Friendfield Drive home between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Weldon is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information on Mr. Weldon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.

