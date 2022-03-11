Fort Mill police urge caution as officers, York County SWAT negotiate with man in home

Fort Mill police are urging residents to be cautious after shots were fired in a neighborhood but said there’s no immediate danger to the public.

Fort Mill Police Department Chief Bryan Zachary said officers responded to a shots fired call after 7 p.m in the 400 block of Nims Street. No one is believed to have been hurt, Zachary said.

But the incident drew a large police presence to the neighborhood that includes York County SWAT, according to officials and the police department’s social media.

There is a large police presence at the 400 block area of Nims St. Anyone living in the area should remain inside their homes. Please remain out of the area. At this time, there is no immediate danger to the public. Updates will be made ASAP. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) March 11, 2022

Officers are attempting to talk to a person who went into a residence but has not come out, Zachary said.

In social media postings, police said anyone living in the area should remain inside their homes. Police asked others to stay away from the area.

Fort Mill police asked for York County SWAT to come to the scene to assist, Zachary said.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said the agency is acting in a support role to Fort Mill police.

Nims Street is northeast of downtown Fort Mill. Fort Mill is a town of more than 23,000 people between Rock Hill and the Charlotte, North Carolina state line.

