Fort Mill, SC man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced to 2 weeks in prison

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a South Carolina man who had Nazi and white supremist material on his call phone to 14 days in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The case of Elliot Bishai, 22, of Fort Mill, was “one of the most difficult” she has had to decide, Judge Tanya Chutkan said.

On one hand, Bishai, who now works as a front-line firefighter combatting forest fires, has an excellent record of public service before and after the Jan. 6 riot, Chutkan said.

On the other hand, Bishai’s actions during the attack on the Capitol were “more than those” of just an onlooker because he incited a mob to invade the Capitol, climbed through a broken window and shouted “Civil War 2!” Chutkan said.

Although he did not carry a weapon or scuffle with officers, Chutkan said, “There is no mob without you.”

Noting that Bishai had planned to enter the U.S. Army, Chutkan said he had a higher obligation to the country and should have known he was violating a “sacred trust.”

Chutkan made it clear she did not take his Nazi and white supremacist material into consideration in determining Bishai’s sentencing.

But she said he might want to reflect on his actions as he goes on in life and expose himself to “a wider range of reading material.”

Federal prosecutor Grace Albinson told the judge, “This defendant shouted at the top of the stairs Civil War 2. That’s what he hoped would happen that day. He was not a passive participant in the riot that day.”

Bishai pleaded guilty in April to entering and remaining in a restricted area within the U.S. Capitol. He could have received up to one year in prison.

Before sentencing, Bishai said, “I just want to say I do apologize. If there was some way I could make this entire thing not have happened, ... I would. I just want to sincerely apologize to the nation and sincerely apologize to the court. “

Don Brown, Charlotte lawyer representing Bishai, stressed that his client had been fighting wildfires and urged the judge for no confinement so he can get back out “to the fire line as soon as possible.”

Story continues

One of the two men Bishai entered the Capitol with, Grayson Sherrill, is charged with hitting a police officer. Another man, Elias Irizarry, a Citadel student, carried a metal pipe inside the Capitol. Sherrill and Irizarry have trials set for Jan. 3.

Defense attorney Brown said that because of his Bishai’s arrest in the Capitol riot, he was dropped from being accepted in an elite military program to train to become a pilot to fly U.S. Army helicopters. At the time of the Jan. 6 riot, he was planning to join to the Army and become a helicopter pilot.

Prosecutors noted in a pre-sentence filing that at the time of the riot, Bishai was a member of the federally-supported Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and should have known that being part of the Capitol meant that he “betrayed his duty to keep the homeland safe.” the prosecution memo said.

The Civilian Air Patrol’s mission is “devoted to public safety,” the memo said.

On Friday, assistant U.S. Attorney Albinson said that Bishai’s “military experience makes this crime more egregious, not less.”

Bishai’s hearing Friday took place as public interest across the nation appears to be picking up in ongoing committee hearings by a House of Representatives investigative committee that is looking into the events that caused the Jan. 6 riots. The committee has surfaced evidence indicating that the riot was the most visible of several simultaneous efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn Biden’s November 2020 election.

Chutkan is a judge who “has consistently taken a hard line in punishing Capitol rioters. She has handed down terms of imprisonment to all 13 riot defendants who have come before her, matching or exceeding the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation in every case” an Associated Press review of records found.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.