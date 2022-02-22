Fort Mill teen charged as the getaway driver in Rock Hill fatal shooting, police say

A South Carolina teen has been arrested for allegedly being the getaway driver in a fatal Rock Hill shooting that went unsolved for months, police said.

Nehemiah Latavion Boular, 19, of Fort Mill is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, according to Rock Hill Police Department officials and York County jail records.

On Aug. 31, Antwan Agurs, 30, was shot near apartments on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. He died days later at a Charlotte hospital, York County Coroner officials said.

Detectives found Boular had knowledge that Jamie Gavantay Williams shot Agurs, then drove Williams away from the scene to escape,Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said in a statement.

The relationship between Boular and Williams has not been released.

A conviction for accessory after the fact to murder carries a potential sentence of 15 years for a conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Boular was denied bail and remains in the York County jail, court records show.

Shooting suspect faces two murder charges

The case had gone unsolved until earlier this month when Rock Hill police charged Williams, 25, with murder and weapons charges in Agurs death. Williams sent a letter from jail with case details that were not publicly released and GPS monitoring put him at the scene, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Williams has been in the York County jail since Nov. 23 on a murder charge from a different shooting in the same area, records show.

Williams had been on GPS monitoring and bail for York County drug charges and a May shootout at Carolina Place mall in Pineville, N.C., at the time of both killings.