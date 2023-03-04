Fort Mitchell police investigating bomb threat; businesses shut down
The Fort Mitchell Police Department is investigating a bomb threat Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of Dixie Highway and Orphanage Road, the department reported just after 12 p.m.
Intersections and businesses have been shut down and foot traffic in the area is prohibited, police said.
The Enquirer will update when more information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fort Mitchell police investigating bomb threat