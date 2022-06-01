Fort Myers aggravated assault ends with suspect nabbed, flipped SUV in north Lee County

Fort Myers police confirmed they were working on an incident with troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol near the Lee and Charlotte county line.

A Fort Myers police official said the incident stems from an aggravated assault with a firearm investigation, but police did not immediately indicate what roads were involved.

A reported police chase of the suspect ended with an SUV flipped and a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back later at news-press.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers police, FHP grab suspect in aggravated assault incident