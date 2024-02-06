Fort Myers bank robbery suspect holding hostages fatally shot by SWAT sniper. What we know

A man who was holding hostages at knifepoint in a Fort Myers bank was shot and killed by a SWAT team sniper Tuesday.

At about 11 a.m., the man entered Bank of America near the Bell Tower Shops armed with a knife and took several hostages, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Marceno said deputies arrived within minutes and entered the bank as dozens of people ran out. They secured different areas of the building and began negotiations with the suspect who was holding two people hostage and claimed to have a bomb.

When the suspect, later identified as Sterling Ramon Alavache, 36, became physical with one of the hostages by attempting to place her in a headlock with his knife at her throat, a SWAT team sniper fatally shot him, Marceno said.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened at Bank of America in Fort Myers

Sterling Ramon Alavache, 36, armed with a knife and claiming to have a bomb took two hostages after entering Bank of America at 13099 US Highway 41 S.E. in Fort Myers at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and began negotiating with Alavache. SWAT team snipers were in position when Alavache became physical with one of the hostages while holding the knife to her throat, according to Sheriff Marceno. A sniper then shot and killed the armed hostage taker.

Who was the suspect killed at Fort Myers Bank of America?

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Sterling Ramon Alavache.

Alavache, 36, reportedly was a convicted felon with previous drug trafficking, aggravated assault and firearms charges. The sheriff's office did not say where Alavache lived, but he had previously lived in Punta Gorda.

Sterling Ramon Alavache, pictured, was named by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno as the suspect who attempted to rob a Bank of America on U.S. 41 Tuesday morning and took several people hostage with a knife. Per Marceno, Alavache said he had a bomb.

Was there a bank robbery?

It's unclear if Alavache attempted to rob the bank. Marceno said during a 1:30 p.m. press conference that information was limited because it was a "very fresh scene that's just happening" and officers were on the scene "minutes after this happened." The investigation is ongoing.

Where is Fort Myers Bank of America near Bell Tower?

The Bank of America building is located at 13099 US Highway 41 S.E., adjacent to Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers.

Support local journalism by subscribing to The News-Press or Naples Daily News.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida SWAT sniper kills man holding hostages in bank. What we know