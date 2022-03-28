Fort Myers-based NeoGenomics announces departure of CEO after disappointing quarter

NeoGenomics is searching for a new CEO.

In a news release Monday, the Fort Myers-based cancer-focused testing and research lab, announced Mark Mallon has stepped down as its chief executive and as a member of its board — "effective immediately."

The company described the parting of the ways as mutual, stating that it wasn't due to "any disagreements about strategy with management or the board, inappropriate action by (the) CEO, or any violation of company policy or any accounting irregularity."

The board has hired Russell Reynolds, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, to help find Mallon's replacement.

Mallon had been on the job less than a year. He previously served as the CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, another public company, based in Massachusetts, specializing in gastrointestinal ailments.

With the news of a shakeup in leadership, NeoGenomics also signaled a rough first quarter.

The company announced its revenues will likely come in at the low end of its previous guidance to the financial market — while its losses will come in higher than it anticipated.

The larger losses — estimated at $12 million to $15 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — are blamed primarily on higher costs for the goods sold in its clinical services division.

The company stated that it "intends to take immediate action to address performance and costs, while continuing to invest prudently" in one of its newest innovative, personalized tests, known as RaDaR.

Still, it demonstrated uncertainty about the year ahead, withdrawing its annual financial guidance for 2022, issued Feb. 23.

NeoGenomics stock shares plunge by more than 22 percent

Company shares plunged by more than 22% on the disappointing news in after-market trading Monday.

Mallon joined NeoGenomics as a CEO and board member on April 19 of last year, replacing Douglas VanOort.

VanOort spent more than a decade serving as the company's chairman and CEO before deciding to retire.

NeoGenomics described VanOort's departure as part of "a deliberate succession planning process." Under his leadership, the company grew by leaps and bounds.

Douglas VanOort, former chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics in Fort Myers.

VanOort remained on the company's board until late last year, continuing to serve as board chairman, while helping out with the transition to a new CEO.

When Mallon was announced as his replacement, VanOort described him as a leader with sharp intellect, an engaging personality, a drive for excellence and an extensive track record of delivering on demanding growth and operating goals.

On top of that, VanOort said Mallon, with an array of strengths, was in a position to "chart a clear course that adds value to NeoGenomics."

With Mallon's departure, the board has appointed Lynn Tetrault as its executive chairwoman. A board member since June 2015, she has been serving as its non-executive chairwoman since October.

Previously, Tetrault held a variety of executive roles at AstraZeneca PLC from 1993 to 2014.

To "provide seamless leadership continuity and operational management" during the search for its new leader, NeoGenomics' board has established an interim office of the CEO, led by the company's chief financial officer William Bonello, chief strategy and corporate development officer Douglas Brown, and chief culture officer Jennifer Balliet.

The trio of executives will continue to serve in their current positions, while carrying out additional responsibilities.

Lynn Tetrault

In a statement, Tetrault thanked Mallon for his contributions to the company and wished him the best in the future.

"We are taking immediate steps to improve our business performance. We remain committed to our strategy and the creation of long-term value for our shareholders. We're fortunate to have an experienced and highly capable senior management team to continue leading the company. I look forward to working closely with them as we recruit a new chief executive officer," she said.

The company will report its first-quarter results April 27.

NeoGenomics has more than 2,100 employees at multiple locations in the United States and abroad, including its local headquarters.

The company moved into a new multimillion state-of-the-art headquarters last year. Its expansive, high-profile building is located just west of Interstate 75 and about half a mile north of Alico Road.

NeoGenomics works with pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the U.S., and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: NeoGenomics in Fort Myers seeks new CEO after disappointing quarter