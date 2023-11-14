FORT MYERS BEACH | The busy beach returns
Weeks into the busy season, the businesses that have returned to Fort Myers Beach report seeing plenty of people
Weeks into the busy season, the businesses that have returned to Fort Myers Beach report seeing plenty of people
The new CBA incentivizes teams to call up their best prospects quicker, which end up as a positive for team, player, and fan interest, a rare alignment of all three.
Giancarlo Stanton has missed at least 20 games in each of the past five seasons due to injuries, and missed 61 last season for the Yankees.
E-commerce in Southeast Asia grew rapidly during the pandemic, and that momentum is continuing. A McKinsey report found that between now and 2026, the market is expected to triple at compound growth rate of 22%, hitting $230 billion in gross merchandise volume. Not surprisingly, global brands are eager to enter Southeast Asia.
TikTok users are showing off their makeup skills with looks designed to make viewers feel uncomfortable in a very specific way. The post What is the ‘uncanny valley’ makeup trend? Why does it make viewers uncomfortable? appeared first on In The Know.
Henderson and Carroll each won via unanimous votes.
Whether heading to your local mall or sticking to online, having a plan ready can help you avoid debt during Black Friday shopping — especially if you’re using a credit card.
Yes, there is a cheeky Travis Kelce Eras Tour tee in here. It's just, ugh, chef's kiss!
Many folks still don't know that Theory Outlet exists! Right now, during the store's early Black Friday sale, get premium outerwear for over $500 off!
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
You might have seen the phrase “luh calm fit” on TikTok recently. According to Urban Dictionary, it is slang for “little calm fit” or “calm little fit.” It describes an outfit that is “very plain or thrown together for the sake... The post TikTokers — and AI-generated birds — are showing off their ‘luh calm fit’ appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon has cut around 180 jobs in its gaming division. The cuts will affect the entire Game Growth team and all staff working on Crown, an Amazon-backed Twitch channel. A leaked email reportedly cited a company pivot to refocus resources on growth areas like free monthly games for Prime subscribers.
Let's face it — sometimes, stocking stuffers are even better than actual gifts. From a $4 moisturizing lip balm to the Theragun mini, anyone would absolutely love these.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to muscle through a plan in the coming days that would prevent a shutdown this weekend and push Washington's spending fights into 2024.
Gunnar Henderson is in the running for AL Rookie of the Year.
The report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries points to “robust major global growth trends” including US economic data for the third quarter and upgraded Chinese economic growth projections for 2023.
A former minor league player, Estrada has been with the Astros since 2018.
We did the hard work for you.
Mississippi State has decided to move on from head coach Zach Arnett before the conclusion of his first season on the job.
It is the first time in at least 25 years the top two teams in the Associated Press preseason poll lost before the second poll was released.
It's so easy to use!