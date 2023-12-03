Fort Myers Beach holiday boat parade Saturday first since 2021

People packed restaurants and the shoreline to watch the annual Fort Myers Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The event was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Ian.

Boats participate in the annual Fort Myers Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The event was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Ian. People lined the shores and bridge to watch the annual event with boat that don colorful lights.

A couple dozen boats participated in the event that started at Salty Sams and wound its way around Matanzas Pass and into Hurricane Pass before returning.

Christmas and dance music blared from speakers on colorful boats while patrons partied and danced.

People lined the Fort Myers Beach bridge to see the parade.

