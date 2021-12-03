Fort Myers Beach man faces up to 30 years in prison for FEMA fraud after guilty plea

A Fort Myers Beach man who claimed his live-aboard houseboat sunk during Hurricane Irma and took a government-backed loan pleaded guilty to fraud in the case, officials say.

According to a news release issued Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, Roberto A. Mimmo, 60, Fort Myers Beach, faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.

Roberto A. Mimmo

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on September 15, 2017, Mimmo applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for his residence, a houseboat, at 18600 San Carlos Boulevard, in Fort Myers Beach.

Mimmo claimed he was living aboard the houseboat when Hurricane Irma (a federally declared disaster) struck, and the houseboat had sunk.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed the houseboat had sunk months prior to Hurricane Irma’s landfall, in December of 2016, the release indicated.

FEMA had issued Mimmo more than $35,000 in home repair and rental assistance.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers Beach man faces up to 30 years in prison for FEMA fraud