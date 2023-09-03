Fort Myers Beach Property owners may need to rebuild or demolish their properties
On Sept. 1, property owners on Estero Island received a letter from Fort Myers Beach if they identified the structure on the property as unsafe or abandoned.
On Sept. 1, property owners on Estero Island received a letter from Fort Myers Beach if they identified the structure on the property as unsafe or abandoned.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Americans should start saving no later than 25 years old, saving $100 a week.
No. 1 bestselling cookware set for nearly 50% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
The "Sour" artist won't name names when it comes to who her songs are about.
Spread out and stay grit-free on this spacious, waterproof lounging base — and it's 45% off.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Climate-fueled disasters have shattered the business model that used to support the property insurance industry, leaving the most vulnerable parts of the country on the brink of becoming uninsurable.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. For a lot more dough, Tesla owners can buy FSD, which includes all the "enhanced autopilot" features as well as the ability to detect and (ideally) stop at traffic lights and stop signs. While CEO Elon Musk has pledged that FSD will eventually offer full autonomous driving capabilities, Tesla vehicles are not self-driving, nor are they autonomous.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.
The opioid epidemic has had a whack-a-mole kind of complexity, stumping researchers for the better part of two decades, as they’ve attempted to better understand the evolving social and systemic factors that push people to start abusing opioids and also identify potential overdose hot spots. As both researchers and clinicians examine the opioid epidemic’s extensive and persistent reach, they are now curiously exploring AI and asking, Could this be the moonshot that ends the opioid epidemic? Healthcare is not one for hopping on bandwagons, notoriously slow in piloting and implementing new technology.
The body-on-frame 2024 Infiniti QX80 costs more than the 2023 model across the board, and it gets a new Dark Chrome Appearance package.