Fort Myers boy, 6, killed after ATV crashes into ditch, troopers say

A 6-year-old Fort Myers boy is dead after the ATV he was traveling in collided with a ditch, authorities say.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around noon Sunday along Sunshine Boulevard, near 51st Street, in Lehigh Acres, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

The ATV was traveling north on a dirt path, alongside Sunshine Boulevard, north of 51st Street, when troopers say the driver, a 29-year-old Fort Myers man, failed to reduce speed for a sloped ditch.

The front of the ATV collided with the ditch, causing the minor child passenger to become ejected.

The boy suffered critical injuries and died at a hospital, troopers said, adding that the driver suffered minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At least 90 people have died after Lee County crashes this year.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida Highway Patrol: Fort Myers boy dies when ejected from ATV