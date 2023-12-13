Fort Myers' Buddha LIVE statue goes gold. And the new owners are making more changes, too

Fort Myers music venue Buddha LIVE has new owners, and they're busy making changes this week. That includes repainting the landmark Buddha statue out front. Its new gold look was almost finished Tuesday.

Fort Myers' popular, kitschy Buddha statue is changing color again. And this time, it's going retro.

Buddha LIVE ― one of Fort Myers’ oldest music venues — has new owners who are busy making changes to the place.

One of those changes is obvious to anyone driving by on busy McGregor Boulevard: The venue's big, bright-red Buddha statue is being repainted for the second time in three years.

This time, the Fort Myers landmark is returning to its original color: A bright gold that shines under the Southwest Florida sun.

Changes coming to Buddha LIVE

Other changes are in the works, too, including new paint, décor and a renovated women's bathroom, according to Buddha LIVE's recent Facebook posts. The venue is closed for renovations until Friday, Dec. 15.

The new owners, husband and wife Matt and Melanie Mikesh, said they didn't have time for an interview this week with The News-Press. But Matt Mikesh promised to give an exclusive next week on everything they're planning for the venue.

He did say that the place will remain an entertainment venue with comedians and live bands. "Fun will continue as Always!" the owners wrote last week on Facebook. "See you soon!

The nearly 15-foot-tall Buddha statue started getting its new paintjob over the last week. It was almost entirely repainted Tuesday except for its still-red head.

The Buddha's history in Fort Myers

The Buddha statue once belonged to a Chinese restaurant called the Happy Buddha. That place became The Buddha Bar and Grill in 2000.

Former owner Ozzie Morrobel took over the place in 2020 and added a kitchen, an outdoor patio deck with chairs and tables, and better lighting and sound. He also repainted the statue's faded gold paint to a bright, attention-getting red − his favorite color.

In addition, Morrobel changed the bar’s entertainment offerings. Buddha LIVE used to be known as Buddha Rock Club (and before that, simply The Buddha Bar). But Morrobel changed the name and opened up the rock format to other genres, too.

It's unclear what musical direction the new owners will take with the place.

Buddha LIVE is at 12701 McGregor Blvd., just north of College Parkway in south Fort Myers. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheBuddhaLive.

