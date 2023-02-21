Fort Myers convict on lam arrested in Manatee County

A Fort Myers man now convicted in a 2021 kidnapping, who fled during a break in his trial as the jury deliberated, has been arrested.

Manatee County deputies arrested Therbert Tyrone Sweet, 30, Friday in the 900 block of Sixth Street West, in Bradenton.

Convictions affirmed:Florida Supreme Court affirms convictions against Bonita Springs man accused of killing wife

Motion denied:Florida Supreme Court denies motion for stay for man accused of killing LCSO deputy, woman

On Feb. 8, the jury found Sweet guilty of two kidnapping counts and possession of a firearm following a two-day trial in Lee County.

During a Wednesday break in the trial, Sweet left the courtroom and didn't return, the State Attorney's Office said. They issued a warrant for his arrest.

He remains in Manatee County custody Tuesday, jail records indicate. It's unclear if he'll face additional charges in Lee County.

Arrest made after man facilitated escape

Throughout their investigation, Fort Myers Police determined that a North Fort Myers man, Daniel Quezada, 37 related to co-defendants in the kidnapping case, helped Sweet escape, records indicate.

He remains in Lee County Jail on $1 million bond.

According to a Fort Myers Police arrest affidavit, the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday received information from the 20th Judicial Circuit alerting that the defendant, of Fort Myers, left with Quezada.

Authorities spoke with Quezada's girlfriend, Emma Melendez, 32, who said she didn't know Sweet, but added that Quezada was "giving rides" to a man she described as a "friend. Phone records indicated Quezada arrived at the Super 8 motel, 5218 17th St. E., in Ellenton, before returning home.

Authorities arrested Quezada and charged him with accessory after the fact.

A jury convicted kidnapper who skipped out during court

A jury found Sweet guilty of two kidnapping counts and possession of a firearm following a two-day trial.

According to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on February 12, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous 911 call about two people being held hostage in Bonita Springs.

Story continues

Sweet was among five people arrested in the kidnapping.

Sweet's sentencing is slated 1 p.m. March 27.

What happened in February 2021?

Sweet was armed with a handgun he used to repeatedly threatened Jarvis, according to the report. The three suspects stole several items from Jarvis.

Both victims said their hands were zip-tied behind their backs at the residence. They were left lying on the floor of the garage for several hours.

Kuznenow and Bigay repeatedly threatened them. Bigay was armed with a knife, according to the affidavit.

When deputies arrived, the suspects released Jarvis and King, but threatened them if they talked.

Sara Miles, spokesperson for the 20th Judicial Circuit, said in a statement that Sweet has been out on a $120,000 dollar bond since March 31, and has been able to come and go from the courthouse during his trial.

"After the state rested, the court took break so he could talk to his attorney at which that point he did not return to the courtroom," Miles wrote.

Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson then issued the warrant for him to be held without bond, and proceeded with the trial.

Sweet's sentencing is slated 1 p.m. March 27.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man who fled as jury deliberated guilt found in Manatee