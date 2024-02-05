Fort Myers man, 24, dies in Fort Myers hospital days after Charlotte County crash

Days after a Charlotte County crash left a 24-year-old Fort Myers man critical, authorities provided a grim update.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorist died Thursday at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 along U.S. 41, near Acline Road, in Punta Gorda, according to the incident report.

Troopers said his car was traveling south on U.S. 41, south of Acline Road when an SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Arcadia woman, turned right from a private driveway and began to travel south on U.S. 41.

Authorities said both drivers attempted to change lanes onto the inside lane when the car struck the SUV.

The car traveled off the road, overturned and ejected the driver, who troopers said wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The SUV rotated and came to rest on the west shoulder. Troopers said the Arcadia woman was unharmed.

