Fort Myers man, 29, sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2020 shooting

Thunda Nathaniel Strawder

A Fort Myers man will serve 25 years in prison, judged guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Thunda Nathaniel Strawder, 29, listed as homeless on his arrest and booking information, appeared before Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Thompson on Thursday morning for sentencing.

On Feb. 16, 2020, Fort Myers police received an alert of gunfire near Michigan Avenue and found a male victim who later died.

Investigators found an iPhone in a bright orange case in a grassy area nearby.

Club Blu: Convicted murderer files appeal of Club Blu mass shooting life sentences

Officer involved: Police officer shoots, kills man after the man strikes him with a pipe

Surveillance video from earlier in the day identified the phone in the back-pocket of the defendant while he was outside a nearby convenience store. In the video, the defendant runs toward a car and jumps in.

Minutes later that car was on Michigan Avenue, where the victim was shot. The investigation and evidence collected led to Strader's arrest.

Strawder has several previous arrests on drug violations and other charges and has previously listed a Fort Myers address.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting