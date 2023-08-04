Fort Myers man, 31, arrested for causing crash with serious injuries

A Fort Myers man faces several charges after three people suffered serious injuries in a wreck.

The wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday along Interstate 75, at mile marker 120, near Bonita Springs, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Dwayne Medina, 31, charged with one count of DUI causing serious injuries and one of DUI causing property damage, jail records indicate. Troopers said the three victims, of Cape Coral, are ages 75, 46 and 10.

Medina, who suffered minor injuries, was driving his car north on Interstate 75, on the center lane, north of mile marker 120, near Bonita Springs, while an SUV occupied by the victims was traveling north on Interstate 75, on the outside lane.

Troopers said Medina changed lanes and rear-ended the SUV. After the crash, the SUV traveled off the road, entered the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times.

The three occupants of the SUV were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries, while Medina was arrested for driving under the influence in a crash with injuries.

No bond information was available Friday afternoon for Medina, who remains in custody. He's next due in court Sept. 5 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers man charged in serious crash injuring three motorists