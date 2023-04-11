Fort Myers man, 33, faces multiple counts in Fort Myers shooting, LCSO says

A Fort Myers man faces multiple charges after authorities say he opened fire on a housemate hours after a verbal dispute at the residence.

Christopher Thomas Campbell, 33, of the 2400 block of Kent Avenue, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; three counts of firing into an occupied dwelling; and one count of criminal mischief.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Campbell became enraged and threatened the housemate's life, pointing a rifle toward their face.

As the victim ran in fear, spokesperson Nestor Montoya said, Campbell fired between 15 and 20 shots inside the home he was barricaded in.

Some bullets struck two nearby homes, spokesperson Jessie Santero said. No one was injured in the crossfire.

Paint splattered on floors and walls. The scene was peppered with bullet holes and shattered glass.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after deputies responded for the domestic dispute.

During a livestreamed briefing Friday afternoon, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the isolated incident "could have been tragic."

A female victim had run out of the residence claiming that she was held against her will at gunpoint, Marceno said Friday.

After she escaped, deputies engaged Campbell. He later surrendered without incident.

Jail records indicate Campbell was released from custody Saturday evening on a $140,000 bond.

He's next due in court May 8 for his arraignment.

