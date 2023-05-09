Fort Myers man accused of firing at housemate maintains his innocence

A Fort Myers man accused of firing at a housemate hours after a verbal dispute at the residence claims his innocence.

Christopher Thomas Campbell, 33, of the 2400 block of Kent Avenue, pleaded not guilty Monday to five counts

He faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; three counts of firing into an occupied dwelling; and one count of criminal mischief.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that Campbell became enraged and threatened the housemate's life, pointing a rifle toward their face.

As the victim ran in fear, Campbell fired between 15 and 20 shots inside the home he was barricaded in, authorities said.

Some bullets struck two nearby homes, spokesperson Jessie Santero said. No one was injured in the crossfire.

The scene was peppered with bullet holes and shattered glass.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after deputies responded for a domestic dispute.

A female victim had run out of the residence claiming that she was held against her will at gunpoint, the sheriff's office said.

After she escaped, deputies engaged Campbell. He later surrendered without incident.

Jail records indicate Campbell was released from custody April 8 on a $140,000 bond.

He's next due in court June 28 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man pleads not guilty of shooting at roommate, inside home