Fort Myers man arrested on 23 counts, including grand theft auto, in Naples

A Fort Myers man faces 23 charges after Naples Police say multiple residents on Curlew Avenue reported a burglar targeted their unlocked vehicles early Friday.

Additionally, a Seagate community resident reported a burglary at her home while she was asleep, leaving his wallet behind and leading to his arrest.

On Monday, Naples Police deputies, along with Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives, identified and apprehended the man, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Donald Ramirez.

Ramirez entered several unlocked vehicles, gaining access to a garage opener in one of the cars, the arrest report indicates. He then fled on the victim's scooter while she was asleep, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Collier County Sheriff's deputies say Ramirez ran out the door when another man entered the home.

Ramirez left his wallet with his ID, his phone and some clothing when he ran out the door, according to the report.

Ramirez faces eight counts for burglary of a conveyance; four counts of residential burglary; one count of grand theft auto; one credit card theft count; five petty theft counts; and four grand theft counts.

Officials say Ramirez confessed to the offenses.

There's no bond yet set for Ramirez, according to Collier County Jail records.

