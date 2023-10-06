Fort Myers man arrested, linked to 20-year-old Pennsylvania child sexual assault

A Fort Myers man was arrested on a warrant out of Pennsylvania after authorities say advances in DNA technology helped crack a decades-old child sexual assault.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Fort Myers Regional Operations Center assisted the Pennsylvania State Police in the Monday arrest of Daniel Danzinger, 61, of Fort Myers, for a sexual assault that happened in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, in 2003.

Danzinger is charged with burglary; indecent assault; unlawful restraint; and simple assault.

Agents in Southwest Florida offered "crucial" assistance to the investigation by executing search and arrest warrants, authorities said.

According to the Pennsylvania police report, a then 40-year-old Danzinger approached a home where a 13-year-old was alone. He knocked on the front door to ask for directions, verified no one else was at the home and entered without permission. He then tackled and sexually assaulted the child.

Authorities said thorough DNA lab testing of Danzinger’s sample and DNA obtained from the crime scene provided a link to Danzinger and the crime.

Pennsylvania State Police credited technological advancements and developments in the case as the catalyst that brought this cold case to a close.

Danzinger was booked Monday evening at the Lee County Jail in Fort Myers on an out-of-state warrant and is awaiting extradition to Erie County, Pennsylvania.

