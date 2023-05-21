Fort Myers man arrested after police found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head

Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old Fort Myers man in connection with a homicide at an apartment complex in the city.

After a 911 call at 8:51 a.m. Saturday, Fort Myers police responded to to an apartment in the 3600 block of Seminole Avenue, where they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Isaiah Morrison III was later arrested without incident, charged with second degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon, and booked in the Lee County Jail Saturday night. He remained in jail Sunday morning.

