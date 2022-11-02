Fort Myers man arrested in teen's Saturday death

Good Morning America

The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been arrested for attempted murder following a road rage incident on Halloween that led to him firing multiple gunshots at a family of four, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Halloween night when a family of four -- two adults and two children, ages 5 and 8 -- were traveling south on Highway 281, about 65 miles east of Portland, Oregon, when they encountered an SUV that was driving erratically, according to a statement from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. The SUV suddenly pulled over to the side of the highway, which caused the driver of the family vehicle to become concerned and slow down in order to get a description of the erratic driver and his vehicle to report it to the police, the sheriff's office said.