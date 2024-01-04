Fort Myers man charged after explosives found at Fort Myers home, Lee sheriff says

A Fort Myers man is in custody after authorities say they found explosive devices inside his home.

Michael John Maree, 66, remained in custody Thursday afternoon on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested Monday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that while detectives were working an investigation in the 9000 block of Belleza Way, an unrelated investigation began involving Maree.

The sheriff's office said detectives established probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Maree's residence.

Detectives found what appeared to be parts associated with hand grenades and a firearm suppressor inside a toolbox, the sheriff's office said.

Members of the sheriff's office's bomb squad also investigated. Authorities noted the shells could be converted into useable grenades "with only minor manipulation."

They found multiple mercury switches — electrical devices that open and close circuits — which could set up anti-tampering devices for the explosives.

Additionally, authorities said, a small container with two pieces of suspected explosives, along with a railroad torpedo, were found inside the toolbox. Wikipedia reports that a railway torpedo is a typically coin-sized device used as a loud warning signal to train drivers. When the wheel of the train passes over, it explodes, emitting a loud bang.

The sheriff's office said Fort Myers Fire's Hazmat Unit responded and assisted with testing the evidence.

The testing yielded positive for illegal explosive compounds, the sheriff's office said. In addition, the torpedo tested positive for black powder, which is also illegal to possess.

Maree is charged with making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing, discharging or attempting to manipulate any destructive device.

He's next due in court Feb. 5 for his arraignment.

