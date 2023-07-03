Fort Myers man charged in fatal beating of acquaintance, Fort Myers Police say

An deceased victim and blood "everywhere" led to the arrest of a Fort Myers man.

Jared Tyler Boone, 35, is charged with second-degree murder.

Around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Fort Myers Police responded to Castle Apartments, in the 3800 block of Broadway, near Winkler Park, to reports of an unconscious man.

When they arrived just before 7 p.m., they found Boone outside the apartment, according to a heavily redacted arrest affidavit. Officers saw Boone had blood on his hands.

As officers further investigated the scene, they found a bloody baseball bat by the front door. When they entered the apartment, they saw a man on the floor face-up.

Authorities said the man was surrounded by blood and had trauma to his face. At least three witnesses were at the residence, according to the report.

Witnesses told officers they saw Boone washing blood off his hands and head. They reported hearing Boone say, "Get out of here, Satan," before they heard a "boom."

When officers took Boone into custody, he refused to speak, the report indicates. Officers noted that Boone had dark red stains on both his pants and T-shirt.

They further reported a piece of tissue and blood on the back of his T-shirt.

When officers served a search warrant at the apartment Thursday night, they found the bat; a shovel; eight swabs of suspected blood collected from the sidewalk; one large broken clay pot collected from the living room; and multiple handwritten notes, among other items.

Boone remained at the Lee County Jail on Monday morning without bond set, jail records indicate. He's next due in court July 31 for his arraignment.

