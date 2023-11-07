Fort Myers man charged in fatal beating found incompetent to proceed

A Fort Myers man charged in the fatal beating death of a victim, with blood "everywhere," was found incompetent to proceed Monday. Jared Tyler Boone, 35, is charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday, Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle signed an order adjudging Jared Boone, 35, incompetent to proceed because of a mental illness.

The order follows an Oct. 25 report prepared by Dr. Keegan Culver, who evaluated Boone on Oct. 17.

Boone is charged with second-degree murder.

Around 6:50 p.m. June 29, Fort Myers Police responded to Castle Apartments, in the 3800 block of Broadway, near Winkler Park, to reports of an unconscious man.

When they arrived just before 7 p.m., they found Boone outside the apartment, according to a heavily redacted arrest affidavit. Officers saw Boone had blood on his hands.

As officers further investigated, they found a bloody baseball bat by the front door. When they entered the apartment, they saw a man face up on the floor.

At least three witnesses were at the residence, according to the report, who told officers they saw Boone washing blood off his hands and head.

When officers took Boone into custody, he refused to speak, the report indicates.

Court records indicate Boone is next scheduled for a May 6 motions hearing before Kyle.

